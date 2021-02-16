Whistleblowing: disclosure was made in the public interest despite its private purpose (Dobbie v Paula Felton t/a Feltons Solicitors)

Article summary

Employment analysis: In a whistleblowing claim brought by a solicitor who had alleged to his firm that a client was being overcharged, even though his primary purpose in making that disclosure was private in nature, it still passed the test of showing that is was ‘made in the public interest’ because the nature of the wrongdoing disclosed, and the identity of the wrongdoer, demonstrated the requisite public interest element, according to the EAT. or to read the full analysis.