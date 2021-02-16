Sign-in Help
Whistleblowing: disclosure was made in the public interest despite its private purpose (Dobbie v Paula Felton t/a Feltons Solicitors)

Published on: 16 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Whistleblowing: disclosure was made in the public interest despite its private purpose (Dobbie v Paula Felton t/a Feltons Solicitors)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What is the background?
  • Relevant law
  • Background facts
  • Decision of the employment tribunal
  • What did the EAT decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Employment analysis: In a whistleblowing claim brought by a solicitor who had alleged to his firm that a client was being overcharged, even though his primary purpose in making that disclosure was private in nature, it still passed the test of showing that is was ‘made in the public interest’ because the nature of the wrongdoing disclosed, and the identity of the wrongdoer, demonstrated the requisite public interest element, according to the EAT. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

