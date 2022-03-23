LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Whistleblower takes FCA to court for unfair dismissal

Published on: 23 March 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: A former risk manager at the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) told a London tribunal on 22 March 2022 that the regulator unfairly fired him after he alerted managers to systemic financial threats, which he claims included companies failing to meet capital requirements and lenders overcharging. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

