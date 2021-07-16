Which? urges government and firms to act as scam reports jump 33%

Law360, London: Government, banks and technology companies must act to prevent people being conned, as new data shows a sharp rise in scams during the pandemic to more than 400,000 cases in 12 months, a consumer group said on 15 July 2021.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
Direct effect of EU lawWhat is direct effect of EU law?The doctrine of direct effect is a fundamental principle of EU law developed by the Court of Justice of the European Union in Van Gend en Loos. It is a mechanism through which individuals can enforce rights in Member States’ courts, based on EU
Enforcing a warrant of controlThis Practice Note has been produced by enforcement specialists, The Sheriffs Office. It guides users through the process of enforcing a warrant of control obtained from the County Court as a method of enforcing a money judgment; whereby the judgment creditor takes
Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished
Sentencing fraud offences committed by individualsThe Sentencing Council (SC) has produced sentencing guidelines for fraud offences under the Fraud Act 2006 (fraud by false representation, fraud by failing to disclose information and fraud by abuse of position), false accounting under section 17 of
0330 161 1234
To view our latest legal guidance content,sign-in to Lexis®PSL or register for a free trial.