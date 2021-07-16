menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate Crime / Fraud, forgery, tax and theft offences / Fraud

Legal News

Which? urges government and firms to act as scam reports jump 33%

Published on: 16 July 2021
Published by: Law360
  • Which? urges government and firms to act as scam reports jump 33%

Article summary

Law360, London: Government, banks and technology companies must act to prevent people being conned, as new data shows a sharp rise in scams during the pandemic to more than 400,000 cases in 12 months, a consumer group said on 15 July 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Direct effect of EU law

Direct effect of EU law

Direct effect of EU lawWhat is direct effect of EU law?The doctrine of direct effect is a fundamental principle of EU law developed by the Court of Justice of the European Union in Van Gend en Loos. It is a mechanism through which individuals can enforce rights in Member States’ courts, based on EU

Enforcing a warrant of control

Enforcing a warrant of control

Enforcing a warrant of controlThis Practice Note has been produced by enforcement specialists, The Sheriffs Office. It guides users through the process of enforcing a warrant of control obtained from the County Court as a method of enforcing a money judgment; whereby the judgment creditor takes

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individuals

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individuals

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individualsThe Sentencing Council (SC) has produced sentencing guidelines for fraud offences under the Fraud Act 2006 (fraud by false representation, fraud by failing to disclose information and fraud by abuse of position), false accounting under section 17 of

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More