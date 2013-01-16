Sign-in Help
Home / Arbitration / Arbitration under the Arbitration Act 1996 / Jurisdiction and applicable law

Which law determines whether an arbitral tribunal has jurisdiction? (Arsanovia v Cruz)

Published on: 16 January 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
  • Which law determines whether an arbitral tribunal has jurisdiction? (Arsanovia v Cruz)
  • Practical implications
  • Court details
  • Facts
  • Judgment

Article summary

The Commercial Court considered what law determines whether an arbitral tribunal has jurisdiction to determine a dispute in circumstances where the underlying contract provides for Indian law, there is provision for arbitration seated in London and certain elements of the Indian Arbitration Act have been specifically excluded. The court found an implied choice of Indian law. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

