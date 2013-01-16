Which law determines whether an arbitral tribunal has jurisdiction? (Arsanovia v Cruz)

The Commercial Court considered what law determines whether an arbitral tribunal has jurisdiction to determine a dispute in circumstances where the underlying contract provides for Indian law, there is provision for arbitration seated in London and certain elements of the Indian Arbitration Act have been specifically excluded. The court found an implied choice of Indian law.
