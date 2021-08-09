menu-search
Legal News

Which costs regime applies where a second Claim Notification Form is sent after proceedings have already been issued? (Thandi v Esure)

Published on: 09 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Which costs regime applies where a second Claim Notification Form is sent after proceedings have already been issued? (Thandi v Esure)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

PI & Clinical Negligence analysis: Which of the CPR 45 fixed costs regimes apply in a situation where the claimant fails to properly adhere to the protocol process and issues a second Claim Notification Form in an attempt to remedy the situation after protectively issuing Part 8 proceedings? or take a trial to read the full analysis.

