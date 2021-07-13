Which costs regime applies when a claimant in a Low Value PI RTA Protocol claim dies?

PI & Clinical Negligence analysis: When a claimant gives notification of a claim via the MOJ RTA Portal but subsequently dies before that claim is concluded and the matter is thereafter settled without proceedings being issued, how should the costs of that claim be determined? The claimant maintained that calculation was by reference to Section II of CPR 45 while the defendant maintained that it was by reference to Section IIIA of CPR 45. The Court of Appeal held that the costs were calculable by reference to Section II as the concluded claim was that of the executor of the late claimant’s estate and not that of the original claimant himself. Written by Sofia Ashraf, barrister at St Philips Chambers.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
Reserved judgmentsWhat is a reserved judgment?A court can reserve judgment by giving its decision at a later date in writing, after the trial or hearing (as opposed to an ex tempore judgment which is given by the judge orally straight after the hearing or trial). At the end of the hearing the judge
Discharge by frustrationCoronavirus (COVID-19): In addition to the below content on force majeure generally, see also:•Coronavirus (COVID-19) toolkit—Contracts•Coronavirus (COVID-19) and contractual obligations—checklisttogether with the Q&A (in the related content pod on the right hand side) for
Sentencing fraud offences committed by individualsThe Sentencing Council (SC) has produced sentencing guidelines for fraud offences under the Fraud Act 2006 (fraud by false representation, fraud by failing to disclose information and fraud by abuse of position), false accounting under section 17 of
Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?Having established that a duty of care exists (see Practice Note: Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?), it is then necessary to consider whether or not there has been a breach of that duty. This will depend on a number of factors outlined below and
0330 161 1234
To view our latest legal guidance content,sign-in to Lexis®PSL or register for a free trial.