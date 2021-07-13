menu-search
Which costs regime applies when a claimant in a Low Value PI RTA Protocol claim dies?

Published on: 13 июля 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
PI & Clinical Negligence analysis: When a claimant gives notification of a claim via the MOJ RTA Portal but subsequently dies before that claim is concluded and the matter is thereafter settled without proceedings being issued, how should the costs of that claim be determined? The claimant maintained that calculation was by reference to Section II of CPR 45 while the defendant maintained that it was by reference to Section IIIA of CPR 45. The Court of Appeal held that the costs were calculable by reference to Section II as the concluded claim was that of the executor of the late claimant’s estate and not that of the original claimant himself. Written by Sofia Ashraf, barrister at St Philips Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

