Whether workplace rules banning visible signs of political, ideological or religious beliefs comply with EU law (IX v WABE, MH Müller Handels v MJ)

Employment analysis: A workplace rule that implements a uniform ban against employees showing any visible sign of political, ideological or religious beliefs (a) was not (under the Equal Treatment Framework Directive) directly discriminatory, and (b) could potentially be justified, where its effect would otherwise be indirectly discriminatory against those holding a specific religious belief, provided there was in the circumstances of the case a real, legitimate need for such a rule to avoid adverse consequences for the employer arising out of the legitimate wishes of its customers or service users. By contrast, a rule banning only large-sized religious signs was unlikely to comply with the requirements of the directive as it would be liable to constitute direct discrimination against a specific religion, according the CJEU. or to read the full analysis.