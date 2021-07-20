menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Employment / Equality / Prohibited conduct (discrimination etc)

Legal News

Whether workplace rules banning visible signs of political, ideological or religious beliefs comply with EU law (IX v WABE, MH Müller Handels v MJ)

Published on: 20 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Whether workplace rules banning visible signs of political, ideological or religious beliefs comply with EU law (IX v WABE, MH Müller Handels v MJ)
  • What are the practical implications of this judgment?
  • What is the relevant background?
  • Background law
  • Background facts: IX v WABE eV
  • Background facts: MH Müller Handels v MJ
  • The proceedings before the national court IX v WABE eV
  • The proceedings before the national court MH Müller Handels v MJ
  • What did the CJEU decide?
  • The first question in the reference in IX v WABE:
    • More...

Article summary

Employment analysis: A workplace rule that implements a uniform ban against employees showing any visible sign of political, ideological or religious beliefs (a) was not (under the Equal Treatment Framework Directive) directly discriminatory, and (b) could potentially be justified, where its effect would otherwise be indirectly discriminatory against those holding a specific religious belief, provided there was in the circumstances of the case a real, legitimate need for such a rule to avoid adverse consequences for the employer arising out of the legitimate wishes of its customers or service users. By contrast, a rule banning only large-sized religious signs was unlikely to comply with the requirements of the directive as it would be liable to constitute direct discrimination against a specific religion, according the CJEU. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Insurable interest

Insurable interest

Insurable interestThis Practice Note considers insurable interest, including insurable interest in construction and liability insurance. It also considers insurable interest in subrogation, co-insurance and double insurance and the Insurable Interest Bill.What is insurable interest?‘Insurable

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerations

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerations

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerationsA claim for negligent misrepresentation may often be brought alongside or in the alternative to a claim for negligent misstatement. It is therefore useful to understand the key practical considerations in respect

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firms

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firms

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firmsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the SRA Codes of Conduct, contained in the SRA Standards and Regulations, in force from 25 November 2019. The SRA Standards and Regulations include two Codes of Conduct—a Code forSolicitors, RELs and RFLs and a Code

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary lossesThis Practice Note considers the different categories of contractual damages that may be available for non-financial loss (non-pecuniary loss), ie punitive damages, damages for loss of enjoyment and loss of amenity, restitutionary damages and negotiating

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Q&As