Whether Part-time Work Directive covers UK judicial pensions: AG's opinion (News, 21 November 2011)

Article summary

On a reference by the United Kingdom Supreme Court to the ECJ with regard to the Part-time Work Framework Directive, (1) the question of whether part-time judges are part-time workers for the purpose of (and hence protected by) the Directive is determined by national law, but EU law nevertheless places limits on the discretion of the Member States in this regard, and hence (a) the exclusion of a category of persons from the Directive's scope cannot be accepted unless the nature of the employment relationship is substantially different from that pertaining to other categories that are not excluded, (b) purely formal differences, such as categorising judges as 'office-holders', or the number of persons affected by the excluded category, will not suffice, (c) the fact that the judiciary are 'independent', in terms of the essence of their judicial activities, is not an appropriate criterion for justifying their exclusion, and (d) the fact that judges appear to enjoy other social rights generally associated with workers (sick pay, maternity or paternity pay) can be seen as an indication that the nature of their office is not substantially different, and (2) on the assumption that judges as a whole are workers who are covered by the Directive, the question of whether it is permissible for national law to discriminate between full-time and part-time judges, or between different kinds of part-time judges, in the provision of pensions is to be determined (a) by whether full-time and part-time judges are comparable, in relation to which the crucial factor is whether they perform the same essential activity, rather than whether they have different careers, and (b) if they are comparable, by whether any difference in treatment could be objectively justified, ie whether the unequal treatment responds to a genuine need, and is appropriate and necessary for achieving the objective pursued, according to the Opinion of the Advocate General in O’Brien v Ministry of Justice. or to read the full analysis.