When will a developer lose social housing relief under the CIL Regulations? (R (oao Heronslea) v SSHCLG)

Published on: 25 January 2022
Planning analysis: A developer challenged a decision, taken by an inspector appointed by the Secretary of State, to dismiss its appeal against surcharges for late payment under the Community Infrastructure Levy Regulations 2010 (the CIL Regulations). The court had to consider (1) whether the claimant’s failure to submit a commencement notice (CN) before beginning development for which it had obtained planning permission rendered the development ineligible for social housing relief from CIL, notwithstanding that the Council had already issued a decision stating that the claimant was eligible for that relief; and (2) the correct date for calculating late payment surcharges. The court held that where a claimant had failed to submit a CN before commencing development, the relevant Council was entitled to withdraw social housing relief. The court also held that late payment surcharges were triggered on the commencement date, not the date on which a demand notice (DN) was issued. Written by Flora Curtis, a barrister at Francis Taylor Building. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

