When the time spent travelling between home and customers is working time (News, 16 June 2015)

In the case of peripatetic workers (ie workers who are not assigned to a fixed or habitual place of work), the time spent by them travelling from home to their first customer of the day and returning home from their last customer of the day is ‘working time’ for the purposes of the Working Time Directive, according to an Opinion by Advocate-General Bot of the ECJ. AG Opinion: Federacion de Servicios Privados del sindicato Comisiones obreras v Tyco Integrated Security.
