Sign-in Help
Home / Employment / Protected rights in employment / Working time and flexible working

Legal News

When the time spent travelling between home and customers is working time (News, 16 June 2015)

When the time spent travelling between home and customers is working time (News, 16 June 2015)
Published on: 16 June 2015
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • When the time spent travelling between home and customers is working time (News, 16 June 2015)
  • Impact of this case
  • Background law
  • The facts and reference by the Spanish court
  • The Opinion of the Advocate-General of the ECJ

Article summary

In the case of peripatetic workers (ie workers who are not assigned to a fixed or habitual place of work), the time spent by them travelling from home to their first customer of the day and returning home from their last customer of the day is ‘working time’ for the purposes of the Working Time Directive, according to an Opinion by Advocate-General Bot of the ECJ. AG Opinion: Federacion de Servicios Privados del sindicato Comisiones obreras v Tyco Integrated Security. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Intercreditor agreement—key provisions

This Practice Note provides an introduction to intercreditor agreements and their key provisions. This Practice Note:•explains the purpose of having an intercreditor agreement and when an intercreditor agreement would be used instead of a deed of priority or subordination deed•provides links to

LEXISNEXIS

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

This Practice Note examines the doctrine of consideration and the key role it plays in English law in determining whether a contract is enforceable.A promise will only be capable of being contractually enforced if it is either made in a deed or made in exchange for something of value, known as

LEXISNEXIS

The doctrine of res judicata

What is a res judicata?A res judicata is a decision given by a judge or tribunal with jurisdiction over the cause of action and the parties, which disposes, with finality, of a matter decided so that it cannot be re-litigated by those bound by the judgment, except on appeal.Final judgments by

LEXISNEXIS

Novation—why and how to novate a contract

There may be times when, rather than assigning the benefit of an agreement to a third party, the original parties wish instead to end their obligations to each other under that agreement and, in effect, recreate it, with the third party stepping into the shoes of one of the original parties. This is

Related documents:

1 Practice notes
2 Precedents
5 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

1 Practice notes
2 Precedents
5 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More