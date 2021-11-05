When (someone else’s) crime does pay—the attribution of directors’ criminality (CPS v Aquila)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: the Supreme Court has re-affirmed the existing law on illegality and attribution of directors’ wrongdoing to their companies, while providing helpful guidance and clarification on aspects of the law relating to fiduciary duty, constructive trusts, attribution, and illegality. It also clarified the role (or lack of role) of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 in the development and enforcement of the common law. Written by Stuart Sanders, barrister at Littleton Chambers. or to read the full analysis.