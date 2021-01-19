When ‘ought not’ a tenant be granted a renewal lease under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954? (Kent v Guest)

Article summary

Property Disputes analysis: Under section 30(1) of the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954 (LTA 1954), there are three ‘fault grounds’ under which a business tenant can be refused a new tenancy. These are ground (a) disrepair, ground (b) persistent delay in paying rent, and ground (c) substantial other breaches of covenant or other reasons connected to use of the premises. In this appeal from the County Court, the High Court considered the correct approach to these grounds. First, the court reviewed the correct legal approach to these grounds, noting that the decision in Youssefi v Mussellwhite may have been wrongly decided. Secondly, the court considered whether the facts found amounted to breaches of sufficient seriousness to meet the required threshold to engage the fault grounds. Thirdly, the court reviewed the nature of the trial judge’s discretion to refuse a tenant a new tenancy under the fault grounds. Having done so, the appeal was dismissed. Written by Nic Taggart, barrister at Landmark Chambers and contributing editor, Hill and Redman’s Law of Landlord and Tenant. or to read the full analysis.