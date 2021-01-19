Sign-in Help
Home / Property Disputes / Business tenancies / LTA 1954 procedure

Legal News

When ‘ought not’ a tenant be granted a renewal lease under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954? (Kent v Guest)

Published on: 19 January 2021
Updated on: 19 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • The ‘fault grounds’
  • The findings of fact
  • Discretion
  • Case details

Article summary

Property Disputes analysis: Under section 30(1) of the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954 (LTA 1954), there are three ‘fault grounds’ under which a business tenant can be refused a new tenancy. These are ground (a) disrepair, ground (b) persistent delay in paying rent, and ground (c) substantial other breaches of covenant or other reasons connected to use of the premises. In this appeal from the County Court, the High Court considered the correct approach to these grounds. First, the court reviewed the correct legal approach to these grounds, noting that the decision in Youssefi v Mussellwhite may have been wrongly decided. Secondly, the court considered whether the facts found amounted to breaches of sufficient seriousness to meet the required threshold to engage the fault grounds. Thirdly, the court reviewed the nature of the trial judge’s discretion to refuse a tenant a new tenancy under the fault grounds. Having done so, the appeal was dismissed. Written by Nic Taggart, barrister at Landmark Chambers and contributing editor, Hill and Redman’s Law of Landlord and Tenant. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

