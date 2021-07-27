menu-search
When military security activities are outside of the scope of the Working Time Directive (BK v Republika Slovenija (Ministrstvo za obrambo))

Published on: 27 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • When military security activities are outside of the scope of the Working Time Directive (BK v Republika Slovenija (Ministrstvo za obrambo))
  • What are the practical implications of this judgment?
  • What is the relevant background?
  • Background law
  • Background facts and decisions of the domestic courts
  • What did the Court of Justice decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Employment analysis: A security activity performed by a member of military personnel is excluded from the scope of the Working Time Directive (WTD) if: (a) it is during initial or operational training or an actual military operation (including during peacetime), (b) it is an activity which is so particular that it is not suitable for a staff rotation system which would ensure compliance with the requirements of that directive, (c) it is carried out in the context of exceptional events, the gravity and scale of which require the adoption of measures indispensable for the protection of the life, health and safety of the community at large, measures whose proper implementation would be jeopardised if all the rules laid down in the WTD had to be observed, or (d) if the application of the WTD to such an activity, by requiring the authorities concerned to set up a rotation system or a system for planning working time, would inevitably be detrimental to the proper performance of actual military operations, according to the Court of Justice.

Report on title—long form

Report on title—long form

Property: [insert name and/or address of the Property] (‘Property’)Purchaser: [insert name, address and (if applicable) company registration number of buyer]Transaction: [insert brief details]1Executive summary1.1Scope of reportThis report is addressed to you [insert buyer’s name] and has been

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocolWhen considering whether and how to bring a claim for judicial review, the first step is to consider whether judicial review is be an appropriate means of addressing the issues raised by the case at hand. For further guidance, see Practice Note:

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firms

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firms

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firmsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the SRA Codes of Conduct, contained in the SRA Standards and Regulations, in force from 25 November 2019. The SRA Standards and Regulations include two Codes of Conduct—a Code forSolicitors, RELs and RFLs and a Code

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

Escrow accounts and escrow agreementsThis Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions

