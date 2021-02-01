Sign-in Help
Home / Local Government / Financial enforcement / Enforcement relating to land ownership

Legal News

When is Rent Arrears not Arrears? When it is a Moratorium Debt!

When is Rent Arrears not Arrears? When it is a Moratorium Debt!
Published on: 01 February 2021
Updated on: 01 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • When is Rent Arrears not Arrears? When it is a Moratorium Debt!
  • The regulations
  • Impact in relation to rent arrears
  • Remedies still available against defaulting tenants
  • Mental health crisis provisions
  • Practical implications

Article summary

Property Disputes analysis: David Smith, partner at JMW Solicitors discusses the new Debt Respite Scheme (Breathing Space Moratorium and Mental Health Crisis Moratorium) (England and Wales) Regulations 2020 and the key considerations for landlords in respect of recovering rent arrears from tenants who seek a debt moratorium, along with the remaining remedies available. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

A company’s constitution

What is a company's constitution?A company’s 'constitution' is defined under the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) as including:•the company’s articles of association, and•any resolutions and agreements affecting a company’s constitutionThe CA 2006 definition of 'constitution' is not exhaustive and also

LEXISNEXIS

Payment in lieu of notice (PILON)

The right to notice means a right for the employee to remain in employment for the period of notice, not simply to be paid for it. An employer will therefore often include in the contract an express right to make a payment in lieu of notice ('PILON') as an alternative to giving notice, to ensure

LEXISNEXIS

Compulsory winding up of a company—the process and procedure

STOP PRESS: The Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 contains provisions which, on a temporary basis (presently until 31 December 2020) impose significant limitations on the ability for a creditor to seek a winding-up order against a company. For further reading, see Practice Note: Corporate

LEXISNEXIS

Letter to client on disclosure obligations under CPR 31

This Precedent letter covers disclosure obligations under CPR 31. It does not apply to proceedings subject to the disclosure pilot scheme under CPR PD 51U. For guidance on the disclosure pilot scheme, see Practice Note: Business and Property Courts—the disclosure pilot scheme. For a client letter on

Related documents:

4 News
View More
5 Q&As
View More
3 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
5 Q&As
View More
3 Practice notes
View More