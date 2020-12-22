Sign-in Help
Legal News

When is it too late bring a Claim for Judicial Review in Time (Let Kids be Kids Coalition v SoS for Education)

Published on: 22 December 2020
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Local Government analysis: The ‘Let Kids be Kids Coalition’ and parents of school-age children brought a claim for judicial review challenging the Relationships Education, Relationships and Sex Education and Health Education (England) Regulations 2019, SI 2019/924 (the regulations) and accompanying Relationships and Sex Education (RSE) and Health Education, statutory guidance (the guidance). The High Court refused to grant permission to the claimants because it held that even though the Regulations did not come into force until 1 September 2020 (when the claim was issued), they had been published on 9 May 2019. Therefore the claimants would have been affected from the earlier date, as it was, at that point, ‘inevitable’ that the regulations and guidance would impact upon the claimants’ children’s education in the future. Time had started to run from when the regulations were made, even though they were not yet in force. The claim was therefore brought out of time. It was necessary to consider whether there were good reasons to extend time to bring the claim, and weigh this against the detriment to the Secretary of State which was that schools had already started planning the curriculum and teaching was already underway. The fact that most of the grounds were arguable and that there were issues of public importance at stake were not sufficient to outweigh the detriment to the Defendant. Permission was therefore refused. Written by Sophie Caseley, barrister, at Garden Court Chambers. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

