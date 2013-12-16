Sign-in Help
When is a Part 20 claim part of a pending lawsuit in cross-border cases?

Published on: 16 December 2013
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • How did the case arise and what were the legal issues subject to appeal?
  • What did the Court of Appeal decide?
  • What does this mean in practice for existing proceedings?

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: How will the courts interpret the phrase ‘lawsuits pending’ within Directive 2001/24/EC, art 32? Charles Samek QC of 11 Stone Buildings, who acted for the winning party in Isis Investment Ltd v Oscatello Investments Ltd, comments on a ruling of the Court of Appeal that clarifies its meaning and scope. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

