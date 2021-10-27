When is a human rights application made? (MY (Pakistan) v SSHD)

Article summary

Immigration analysis: In MY (Pakistan), the Court of Appeal considered when a ‘refusal decision’ constitutes a ‘refusal of a human rights claim’ for the purpose of the Immigration Act 2014 (IA 2014). As one of the few classes of refusal which attract appeal rights following the amendments to the Nationality, Immigration and Asylum Act 2002 (NIAA 2002), whether a human rights claim is actually made is very important as this determines whether there are appeal rights. The Secretary of State had refused an application for ILR under Appendix FM as the victim of domestic violence, where the appellant had raised a contention that his removal would be incompatible with his convention rights. In her refusal, the Secretary of State did not consider whether there had been any potential breach of convention rights because the appellant should have raised this using a separate application and a different form. There was no engagement with the human rights claim in the refusal decision. The Court of Appeal agreed with the reasoning in the Upper Tribunal and dismissed the appeal, holding that the Secretary of State had not refused the appellant’s human rights claim. Written by Catherine Taroni, barrister, at Richmond Chambers LLP. or to read the full analysis.