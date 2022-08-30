When is a house not a dwelling-house (London Borough of Brent v (1) Secretary of State for Levelling up, Housing and Communities, and (2) Yehuda Rothchild)

Article summary

Planning analysis: In London Borough of Brent v (1) Secretary of State for Levelling up, Housing and Communities, and (2) Yehuda Rothchild, Robert Palmer QC (sitting as a Deputy High Court Judge) refused to grant the London Borough of Brent’s (‘Brent’) appeal against the August 2021 decision of an inspector to quash an enforcement notice that had been issued by Brent. The enforcement notice alleged (among other things) the unlawful erection of a rear extension to a mid-terrace house in Brent’s area. The decision provides a clear confirmation that the test of whether a house is a ‘dwelling-house’ is that set out in Gravesham Borough Council v Secretary of State for the Environment (‘the Gravesham test’). Written by Christopher Moss, pupil barrister at 39 Essex Chambers, reviewed by Jake Thorold, barrister at 39 Essex Chambers. or to read the full analysis.