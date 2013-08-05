Sign-in Help
Corporate Crime / Confiscation, civil recovery and asset forfeiture / Confiscation

When is a confiscation order appropriate?

Published on: 05 August 2013
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: Is a confiscation order appropriate even in circumstances where a defendant in a fraud case had not come into physical possession of the assets, nor been remunerated for their parts in the conspiracy or obtained a benefit? Claire Hegarty of Kingsley Napley comments on the Court of Appeal ruling on the issue and says a previously established principle that offenders who are jointly liable for an offence are each liable for the benefit figure has been restated. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

