When is a claim form issued for the purposes of CE-file? (ABC v The London Borough of Lambeth)

Dispute Resolution analysis: The High Court considered when a claim form filed using CE-file electronic working, is issued for the purpose of a limitation defence. In this case, the claim form had been filed on the last day before the expiry of the relevant limitation period for the claim (according to the defendants, at least). The claim form contained minor deficiencies which the claimant was instructed to correct and re-file by court staff. The claimant did so, but by this time the defendant's case was that the limitation period had expired. The court considered whether the claim form failed 'Acceptance' under the relevant practice direction (CPR PD 51O)—which it found that it did not in the circumstances. The court also said that it would otherwise have exercised its discretion under CPR 3.10(b), as noted in CPR PD 51O, para 5.3(2), to remedy an error of procedure made while using CE-file. Written by Christopher Humby, of counsel at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP.