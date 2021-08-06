menu-search
Legal News

When is a claim form issued for the purposes of CE-file? (ABC v The London Borough of Lambeth)

Published on: 06 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • As to the first issue
  • As to the second issue
  • As to the third issue
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The High Court considered when a claim form filed using CE-file electronic working, is issued for the purpose of a limitation defence. In this case, the claim form had been filed on the last day before the expiry of the relevant limitation period for the claim (according to the defendants, at least). The claim form contained minor deficiencies which the claimant was instructed to correct and re-file by court staff. The claimant did so, but by this time the defendant’s case was that the limitation period had expired. The court considered whether the claim form failed ‘Acceptance’ under the relevant practice direction (CPR PD 51O)—which it found that it did not in the circumstances. The court also said that it would otherwise have exercised its discretion under CPR 3.10(b), as noted in CPR PD 51O, para 5.3(2), to remedy an error of procedure made while using CE-file. Written by Christopher Humby, of counsel at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

