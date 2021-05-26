When is a ban not a ban? Disqualified director can continue to work as long as conditions are met (Hobson v Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy)

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: This case concerned a director of a company who, to avoid proceedings under the Company Directors Disqualification Act 1996 (CDDA 1996), gave an undertaking to the Insolvency Service not to act as a company director or be involved with the management of any company, but nonetheless wished to be allowed to continue to act as a director of two specified companies. The court has a discretion to allow this. The judge reviewed the relevant law and the proposed conditions, and was satisfied that the balance between protecting the public by banning Mr Hobson, and the needs of the companies to appoint Mr Hobson as director, and risk that they would not survive without him. The application was helped because it was not opposed by the Insolvency Service. Written by Thomas Talbot-Ponsonby, barrister and mediator at 3 Paper Buildings. or to read the full analysis.