When and how should security for costs be ordered in family proceedings? (MG v AR)

Published on: 07 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  When and how should security for costs be ordered in family proceedings? (MG v AR)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?

Article summary

Family analysis: In MG v AR, the court exceptionally made an order for security for costs and set out the applicable law and practice, including when such an order will be considered just, the factors to be taken into account by the court and what terms will be appropriate where security is ordered. Piers Pressdee QC, of 4PB, who acted for the mother, considers the issues. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

