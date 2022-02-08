When and how should a fresh inquest take place? (Mays v HM Senior Coroner for Kingston)

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: The case involved an order for an inquest to be quashed following the emergence of new evidence after an inquest had concluded, despite the facts that the conclusion about how the deceased met her death was unlikely to change, and no one challenged the findings that had previously been made. The court found that the evidence was material to issues raised in the inquest, might result in additional new findings, and that a fresh inquest was necessary and desirable in the interests of justice. As the evidence had previously been withheld from the coroner, the court further found that the state’s investigative obligation under Article 2 of the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) had not yet been discharged as the full facts of the death had not yet been explored. Written by Rose Harvey-Sullivan, barrister 7BR and co-editor of Lexis Nexis Coroners’ Investigations and Inquests, and Jasmine Leng, pupil barrister at 7BR. or to read the full analysis.