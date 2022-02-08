LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate Crime / Health and safety and corporate manslaughter offences / Coroners' inquests

Legal News

When and how should a fresh inquest take place? (Mays v HM Senior Coroner for Kingston)

Published on: 08 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • When and how should a fresh inquest take place? (Mays v HM Senior Coroner for Kingston)
  • What are the practical implications of the case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: The case involved an order for an inquest to be quashed following the emergence of new evidence after an inquest had concluded, despite the facts that the conclusion about how the deceased met her death was unlikely to change, and no one challenged the findings that had previously been made. The court found that the evidence was material to issues raised in the inquest, might result in additional new findings, and that a fresh inquest was necessary and desirable in the interests of justice. As the evidence had previously been withheld from the coroner, the court further found that the state’s investigative obligation under Article 2 of the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) had not yet been discharged as the full facts of the death had not yet been explored. Written by Rose Harvey-Sullivan, barrister 7BR and co-editor of Lexis Nexis Coroners’ Investigations and Inquests, and Jasmine Leng, pupil barrister at 7BR. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principlesThis Practice Note considers orders for costs determined on an indemnity basis (indemnity costs orders). A court may order that costs are assessed on an indemnity basis so that any doubt as to the costs claimed are resolved in favour of the receiving party. Compare

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)An arms length management organisation (ALMO) is a not-for-profit company that provides housing services on behalf of a local housing authority (LHA). Usually an ALMO is set up by the LHA to manage and improve all or part of its housing stock with the LHA

Affray

Affray

AffrayAffray is an offence created by the Public Order Act 1986 (POA 1986). It can be tried in either the magistrates’ court or the Crown Court. The magistrates’ court may decline jurisdiction where for example in cases involving a weapon/throwing objects, or conduct that causes serious

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisancePrivate nuisance—what situations can give rise to a claim?Private nuisance normally involves interference with the claimant’s enjoyment of their land, usually by noise or smell or by the causing of actual physical damage to their property. In

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As