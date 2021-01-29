Sign-in Help
Home / Property Disputes / Forfeiture / Forfeiture of a lease

Legal News

When does receipt of rent waive the right to forfeit? (Faiz v Burnley Borough Council)

When does receipt of rent waive the right to forfeit? (Faiz v Burnley Borough Council)
Published on: 29 January 2021
Updated on: 29 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • When does receipt of rent waive the right to forfeit? (Faiz v Burnley Borough Council)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Property Disputes analysis: Generally speaking, where a landlord demands or accepts from a tenant rent that has fallen due after they have knowledge of a breach of covenant that would have otherwise entitled the landlord to forfeit the tenant’s lease, that demand or acceptance of rent amounts to waiver of the right to forfeit. The Court of Appeal considered the question of whether acceptance of rent that fell due after the breach entitling forfeiture, but before the landlord had knowledge of the breach, would amount to waiver. It held that once a landlord has knowledge of a breach of covenant that entitles them to forfeit a lease, they will be found to have waived the right to forfeit if they demand payment of rent which became payable after the breach of covenant even if the rent became payable before the landlord had knowledge of the breach. Written by Faisel Sadiq, barrister at Hardwicke. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

This Practice Note considers the nature and scope of arbitration agreements with a particular focus on arbitration agreements pursuant to the law of England and Wales, although it also discusses the concept from an international perspective and includes some comparative examples from other

LEXISNEXIS

Facilitation payments under the Bribery Act 2010

Facilitating the performance of a duty by public officialsFacilitation payments, also known as facilitating or grease payments, are generally small amounts of money paid to public officials or others as a means of ensuring that they perform their duty, whether more promptly or at all. In some

LEXISNEXIS

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

Statutory declaration of solvencyA company enters voluntary liquidation when the members of the company vote to do so by a special resolution. For more information, see Practice Note: What is a members' voluntary liquidation (MVL) and where/when is it typically used?Before the members can vote on a

LEXISNEXIS

Notaries and notarisation—notarisation

The principles of the notarial act are that it is:•an act of the notary and not of the parties named in the document•a record of a fact, event or transaction•in the form of a document, notwithstanding the form of the underlying document, fact, event or transactionThe purpose of the notarial act is

Related documents:

1 Practice notes
2 Precedents
5 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

1 Practice notes
2 Precedents
5 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More