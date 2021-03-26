When can you get summary judgment on a fraud claim? (Foglia v Family Officer Ltd and others)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The High Court has awarded summary judgment on the merits against multiple defendants in relation to a complex fraud claim. The decision is unusual because although the standard of proof in fraud claims is the same as in all other claims, it is rare for a finding of fraud to be made on a summary basis. Claimants who allege fraud and dishonesty generally need to provide clearer and more persuasive evidence than is required for other torts. This is frequently not available at such an early stage in proceedings as fraudsters often hide the facts or deceive their victims. Further, because the court must avoid conducting a mini-trial on a summary basis, the evidence must be strong enough to show that the prospect of success of any defence must be ‘truly fanciful as opposed to real’. In this case, the necessary evidence was obtained through a series of disclosure orders and non-party (Norwich Pharmacal) disclosure orders against banks and other financial institutions. Written by Harriet Campbell, professional support lawyer at Stephenson Harwood LLP. or to read the full analysis.