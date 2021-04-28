Sign-in Help
Home / Arbitration / Arbitration under the Arbitration Act 1996 / Jurisdiction and applicable law

Legal News

When arbitration and exclusive jurisdiction clauses conflict—which wins? (Melford Capital Partners (Holdings) LLP v Digby)

When arbitration and exclusive jurisdiction clauses conflict—which wins? (Melford Capital Partners (Holdings) LLP v Digby)
Published on: 28 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • When arbitration and exclusive jurisdiction clauses conflict—which wins? (Melford Capital Partners (Holdings) LLP v Digby)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Effect of the arbitration clause
  • Waiver of right
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: It is the strong policy of English law, based on party autonomy and freedom of contract, to enforce exclusive jurisdiction clauses (EJC) and arbitration clauses in contracts. What then is a court to do when the parties, in their wisdom, include both an arbitration clause and an EJC in their contract? Although, in principle, the answer to that question must be determined by the proper construction of the particular clauses in the particular contract, the court in Melford Capital Partners (Holdings) LLP and others v Digby reached the same result as earlier first instance decisions, which was to give primary effect to the arbitration clause and rule that the EJC merely identified the Court with supervisory jurisdiction over that arbitration. The court also held that an action brought by the claimants before the English court for narrowly defined injunctive relief did not amount to a waiver of the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) arbitration clause or the EJC in favour of the courts of Guernsey in the contracts concerned. Written by Chirag Karia QC, barrister at Quadrant Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished responsibility or suicide

LEXISNEXIS

Ad hoc arbitration—an introduction to the key features of ad hoc arbitration

An ad hoc arbitration is any arbitration in which the parties have not selected an institution to administer the arbitration. This offers parties flexibility as to the conduct of the arbitration, but less external support for the process. It can be quicker than institutional arbitration but not if

LEXISNEXIS

Promissory estoppel

For guidance on the basic features of the doctrine of estoppel and the different classifications it has been subject to, see Practice Note: Estoppel—what, when and how to plead and related content.Promissory estoppel—what is it?Where A has, by words or conduct, made to B a clear and unequivocal

LEXISNEXIS

The tort of deceit

Deceit—what is it?A deceit occurs when a misrepresentation is made with the express intention of defrauding a party, subsequently causing loss to that party.The elements of a claim in deceit are:•a clear false representation of fact or law•fraud by the maker, in the sense that they knew that the

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More