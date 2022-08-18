When appealing a contempt order will be abuse of process (Anish Nambiar v Solitair Ltd)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: Mr Nambiar, who was in contempt for breaching an injunction (the Contempt Order), was committed to prison (the Committal Order). Here the Court of Appeal addressed whether his appeal, purportedly made against the Committal Order (and therefore as of right to the Court of Appeal without the need for permission) should be struck out as an abuse. It was not in fact an appeal against the Committal Order but instead a second appeal against the Contempt Order and permission to appeal against the Contempt Order had already been sought from the High Court and refused. This judgment is a valuable analysis from the Court of Appeal as to the legal principles and the policy considerations around what constitutes an abuse as well as a warning as to the limits to a party’s entitlement to appeal as of right in contempt matters under the Administration of Justice Act 1960 (AJA 1960). Written by Rachel Ziegler, partner, and Sharon Kennedy, knowledge development lawyer at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner. or to read the full analysis.