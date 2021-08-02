menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate Crime / Cybercrime and data protection offences / Data protection offences

Legal News

WhatsApp faces revamped EU GDPR penalty after national enforcers contest fine range

Published on: 02 августа 2021
Published by: MLex
  • WhatsApp faces revamped EU GDPR penalty after national enforcers contest fine range
  • Fine range

Article summary

MLex: Facebook-owned WhatsApp will learn by the end of August 2021 how much it will be fined for violating EU privacy rules on transparency after the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) told Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (Irish DPC) that it must raise the penalty against the messaging service. Several national data protection authorities, including Germany’s, contested the penalty range, and sought a binding decision by the EDPB requiring the Irish DPC to boost the amount. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of sharesThere are a number of circumstances in which shares in a company may be transferred, eg upon a sale of the shares, through the transmission of the shares by operation of law (eg upon the death or bankruptcy of a shareholder), by gift or upon the enforcement of a charge. For

Highways, street works and statutory undertakers

Highways, street works and statutory undertakers

Highways, street works and statutory undertakersCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on matters that have temporarily been altered to assist in the management of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For further information, see: Traffic Orders Procedure (Coronavirus)

Affray

Affray

AffrayAffray is an offence created by the Public Order Act 1986 (POA 1986). It can be tried in either the magistrates’ court or the Crown Court. The magistrates’ court may decline jurisdiction where for example in cases involving a weapon/throwing objects, or conduct that causes serious

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use itA guide to specific terminology used in this Practice Note is provided—see below.What is a derivative claim?A derivative claim (or derivative action) is a claim brought or continued by a shareholder on behalf of the company in relation to a breach of

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More