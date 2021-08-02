WhatsApp faces revamped EU GDPR penalty after national enforcers contest fine range

Article summary

MLex: Facebook-owned WhatsApp will learn by the end of August 2021 how much it will be fined for violating EU privacy rules on transparency after the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) told Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (Irish DPC) that it must raise the penalty against the messaging service. Several national data protection authorities, including Germany’s, contested the penalty range, and sought a binding decision by the EDPB requiring the Irish DPC to boost the amount. or to read the full analysis.