What’s in a name? Trade marks and concurrent use (Cormeton Fire Protection v Cormeton Electronics)

This was a brand dispute between two companies which had previously co-operated closely under similar names but then separated and become hostile. The Intellectual Property and Enterprise Court (IPEC) had to address a wide range of issues around who was entitled to use a word under which both had traded before the claimant registered it as a trade mark. The court held that while certain uses of the first defendant's trade names were permitted under a licence stemming from a separation agreement, other uses constituted infringement and passing off. The court also held that the defendant could not rely on the doctrines of honest concurrent use, estoppel and acquiescence to avoid infringement and passing off. Written by Joel Vertes, Alasdhair McDonald and Greg Moreton-Smithat CMS.