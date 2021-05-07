Whatever happened to state aid? The UK government’s plans for regulating subsidies to business

Local Government analysis: The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy has been consulting on how subsidies granted by UK public bodies will be regulated in the future. The consultation closed at the end of March and the government is currently analysing the feedback. Jamie Dunne of Brodies LLP considers the previous law on state aid prior to Brexit, the current domestic legal situation under the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) and how it differs and the UK government’s consultation proposals for a domestic UK subsidy control law, to replace the direct application of the TCA under European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020 (EU(FR)A 2020).
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
This Practice Note provides an introduction to intercreditor agreements and their key provisions. This Practice Note:•explains the purpose of having an intercreditor agreement and when an intercreditor agreement would be used instead of a deed of priority or subordination deed•provides links to
What is quia timet relief?Injunctions are generally awarded where a party has already suffered a wrong. For guidance on injunctions generally, see Practice Note: Injunctions—guiding principles. However, an injunction may be sought before a party's rights have been infringed on the basis that they
Involuntary manslaughter—introductionManslaughter can be classified as either voluntary or involuntary. Voluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element—hence the label voluntary manslaughter) but which are reduced to
The right to notice means a right for the employee to remain in employment for the period of notice, not simply to be paid for it. An employer will therefore often include in the contract an express right to make a payment in lieu of notice ('PILON') as an alternative to giving notice, to ensure
0330 161 1234
To view our latest legal guidance content,sign-in to Lexis®PSL or register for a free trial.