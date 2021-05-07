menu-search
Whatever happened to state aid? The UK government’s plans for regulating subsidies to business

Published on: 07 May 2021
  • Whatever happened to state aid? The UK government’s plans for regulating subsidies to business
  • What has happened to state aid law?
  • How does the TCA differ from state aid law?
  • The domestic legal situation now
  • The proposals for what happens next

Local Government analysis: The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy has been consulting on how subsidies granted by UK public bodies will be regulated in the future. The consultation closed at the end of March and the government is currently analysing the feedback. Jamie Dunne of Brodies LLP considers the previous law on state aid prior to Brexit, the current domestic legal situation under the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) and how it differs and the UK government’s consultation proposals for a domestic UK subsidy control law, to replace the direct application of the TCA under European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020 (EU(FR)A 2020). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

