Legal News

What you need to know about the new EU Data Act

Published on: 01 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What is the EU Data Act?
  • How does the EU Data Act fit with other laws?
  • Data Governance Act
  • Intellectual Property
  • Data Protection
  • Who does the EU Data Act apply to?
  • What are the key points in the EU Data Act?
  • Sharing data from connected products and related services
  • Cloud services and other data processing services—switching
Article summary

Information Law analysis: Elle Todd, partner and Francesca Moss, associate, at Reed Smith, answer key questions about the proposed EU Data Act. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Hearsay evidence in civil litigationThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.This Practice

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealthSource of funds and wealth was a key focus of the SRA’s Preventing Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism thematic review, published in March 2018. Its findings included that:•most firms understood the distinction between

Indirect discriminationThis Practice Note considers unlawful indirect discrimination under Equality Act 2010 (EqA 2010).There is a clear difference between direct and indirect discrimination, and the two are mutually exclusive (although claims may of course be brought in the alternative):•the law

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)This Practice Note provides an overview of the Pre-Action Protocol for Low Value Personal Injury (Employers’ Liability and Public Liability) Claims from 31 July 2013 (the EL/PL protocol) in particular Stage 1 of the process. For guidance on Stage

