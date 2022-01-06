LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
What will constitute a ‘special circumstance’ for an ‘adult’ child under Schedule 1? (UD v DN)

Published on: 06 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
Family analysis: In DN v UD, the Court of Appeal was principally concerned with two issues arising under Schedule 1 to the Children Act 1989 (ChA 1989). First, on an application by a parent for financial provision for a child, whether the court retains jurisdiction to make an order in respect of a child who is over 18 years of age by the time of its order, where the application is made before the child reached that age. Second, the circumstances in which outright capital provision could or should be made for a child. The court concluded that special circumstances are required to be shown, and that those circumstances had to relate to the child in question and to a consequent continuing financial need into adulthood. The court allowed the father's appeal against an order that he provide funds outright for the purchase of homes for two children once they reached adulthood made on the basis that he might otherwise use his financial muscle to impose some form of 'financial ultimatum' on them. Christopher Pocock QC and Katherine Kelsey, both of 1 King's Bench Walk, who represented the appellant father, examine the issues. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

