What to expect from the government’s new industrial decarbonisation strategy

Article summary

Environment analysis: The Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy has published a new strategy outlining how industries can decarbonise in line with government targets, while also remaining competitive. The plan addresses ways to encourage low carbon options among investors and consumers, how to transform current industrial processes, and how the UK’s progress in this area can be tracked and improved. It also places emphasis on the need to avoid reducing the UK's own carbon footprint by transferring emissions abroad. Richard Goodfellow, Paul Dight and Alex Hirom, partners at Addleshaw Goddard, share their thoughts on the strategy. or to read the full analysis.