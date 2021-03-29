Sign-in Help
Home / Energy / Air emissions, efficiency, and climate change / Emissions reduction projects, technologies and carbon capture usage and storage (CCUS)

Legal News

What to expect from the government’s new industrial decarbonisation strategy

What to expect from the government’s new industrial decarbonisation strategy
Published on: 29 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What to expect from the government’s new industrial decarbonisation strategy
  • What is the background leading up to publication of the industrial decarbonisation strategy?
  • What are the key elements of the strategy?
  • How does the strategy interact with other environmental policies such as the Ten Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution and the Energy White Paper: Powering our Net Zero Future?
  • How will progress against the strategy be tracked?

Article summary

Environment analysis: The Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy has published a new strategy outlining how industries can decarbonise in line with government targets, while also remaining competitive. The plan addresses ways to encourage low carbon options among investors and consumers, how to transform current industrial processes, and how the UK’s progress in this area can be tracked and improved. It also places emphasis on the need to avoid reducing the UK's own carbon footprint by transferring emissions abroad. Richard Goodfellow, Paul Dight and Alex Hirom, partners at Addleshaw Goddard, share their thoughts on the strategy. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

This Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions typically found in an escrow

LEXISNEXIS

The doctrine of res judicata

What is a res judicata?A res judicata is a decision given by a judge or tribunal with jurisdiction over the cause of action and the parties, which disposes, with finality, of a matter decided so that it cannot be re-litigated by those bound by the judgment, except on appeal.Final judgments by

LEXISNEXIS

Forum non conveniens—scope and application

This Practice Note considers the doctrine of forum non conveniens, also referred to as the appropriate forum or the proper place for a dispute to be determined. This doctrine is of relevance when determining whether the courts of England and Wales have jurisdiction to hear a dispute and is applied

LEXISNEXIS

What is a certificate of title?

A certificate of title (also known as a certificate on title) is a particular species of report on title.When solicitors are instructed to investigate title to land (for instance, when land is being acquired or offered up as security), they will write a report on title for their client, which sets

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More