- What to expect from the government’s new industrial decarbonisation strategy
- What is the background leading up to publication of the industrial decarbonisation strategy?
- What are the key elements of the strategy?
- How does the strategy interact with other environmental policies such as the Ten Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution and the Energy White Paper: Powering our Net Zero Future?
- How will progress against the strategy be tracked?
Article summary
Environment analysis: The Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy has published a new strategy outlining how industries can decarbonise in line with government targets, while also remaining competitive. The plan addresses ways to encourage low carbon options among investors and consumers, how to transform current industrial processes, and how the UK’s progress in this area can be tracked and improved. It also places emphasis on the need to avoid reducing the UK's own carbon footprint by transferring emissions abroad. Richard Goodfellow, Paul Dight and Alex Hirom, partners at Addleshaw Goddard, share their thoughts on the strategy.
