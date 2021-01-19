Sign-in Help
What the amendments to the Abu Dhabi Global Market Arbitration Regulations 2015 mean for practitioners

Published on: 19 January 2021
Updated on: 20 January 2021
  • What the amendments to the Abu Dhabi Global Market Arbitration Regulations 2015 mean for practitioners
  • Original news
  • What is the background to the amendments?
  • What are the key amendments for practitioners to note?
  • Do the amendments align with international best practice?
  • Are there any grey areas or missed opportunities?
  • What are the implications of the amendments for the ADGM and arbitration in the Middle East?

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: John Gaffney, senior counsel at Al Tamimi & Company, Abu Dhabi, explains the key amendments to the Abu Dhabi Global Market Arbitration (ADGM) Regulations 2015 (the 2015 Regulations) and what they mean for legal practitioners. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

