What should lenders look out for as turnover rents make their return to the real estate market?

Article summary

Banking & Finance analysis: Sebastien Marcelin-Rice, partner, Stefanie Price, partner, Katherine Lang, knowledge lawyer, and Natalie Butchart, knowledge lawyer, at Baker & McKenzie LLP, discuss turnover rents, the key drivers for using them, and how the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has changed their use. They also consider the key commercial risks and benefits for lenders, what lenders should look out for in lease documentation, as well as additional provisions lenders should consider incorporating into their loan documentation, including financial covenants, credit support and additional reserves. or to read the full analysis.