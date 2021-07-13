menu-search
What should lenders look out for as turnover rents make their return to the real estate market?

Published on: 13 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What should lenders look out for as turnover rents make their return to the real estate market?
  • Original story
  • How do turnover rents differ from rack rents? How are turnover rents calculated?
  • What are the key drivers for using a turnover rent rather than a rack rent? 
  • What impact has coronavirus had on the use of turnover rents?
  • What are the key commercial risks for lenders in financing a property which is being occupied by a tenant paying a turnover rent?
  • Are there any upsides for lenders?
  • What are the key issues for lenders to look out for in the lease documentation when dealing with a turnover rent lease in a real estate finance transaction?
  • Which additional provisions should lenders consider incorporating into their loan documentation?
  • Financial covenants
    • More...

Article summary

Banking & Finance analysis: Sebastien Marcelin-Rice, partner, Stefanie Price, partner, Katherine Lang, knowledge lawyer, and Natalie Butchart, knowledge lawyer, at Baker & McKenzie LLP, discuss turnover rents, the key drivers for using them, and how the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has changed their use. They also consider the key commercial risks and benefits for lenders, what lenders should look out for in lease documentation, as well as additional provisions lenders should consider incorporating into their loan documentation, including financial covenants, credit support and additional reserves. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

