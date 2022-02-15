What should employers be doing to offer support in the face of UK ‘mental health crisis’?

Article summary

Employment analysis: According to the Health and Safety Executive’s (HSE) Summary Statistics report published in December 2021, stress, depression or anxiety accounted for 50% of all work-related ill health cases in 2020/21. This is an increase on pre-pandemic (2018/19) rates and is in part due to the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which was found to be a major contributory factor. Despite many organisations taking additional measures to support employee mental health in response to coronavirus, recent reports suggest that the UK is in the grip of a mental health crisis, calling into question whether employers are doing enough to protect employees’ mental wellbeing. Partners, Alison Dixon, Ian Hunter, Elizabeth Lang, Tim Spillane and Associate Alice Peet at Bird & Bird analyse employers responsibilities and best practices when providing mental health support. or to read the full analysis.