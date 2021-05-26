What sanction, if any, applies for failure to serve and file a statement of costs 24 hours before a hearing? (Tribe v Elborne Mitchell LLP)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: This case dealt with a few issues in relation to costs, but the headline issue determined by the court was whether any sanction should apply for the failure by the claimant to file and serve a statement of costs 24 hours before the hearing, as required by CPR PD 44, para 9.5(4). The court gave guidance as to the correct approach in such a situation and held that there was no prejudice suffered by the defendant, therefore costs would be assessed in the usual way. Other issues determined by the court were that an order other than the usual ‘costs in the case’ was appropriate for the hearing which, while listed as a standard directions hearing, turned essentially into a fully contested application hearing, and that the assessment of costs should be on the indemnity basis due to the defendant’s conduct in pursuing a position rejected previously by the court. Written by Michelle Walton, solicitor advocate, Partners in Costs. or to read the full analysis.