What recourse do parties have after the US Supreme Court's verdict on 28 USC Section 1782(a) re arbitrations?

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: On 13 June 2022, the Supreme Court of Unites States (USSC) rendered its unanimous decision in ZF Automotive US Inc et al v Luxshare, Ltd. (ZF Automotive) and Alix Partners LLP et al v The Fund for Protection of Investors Rights in Foreign States (Alix Partners) (case number 21-401). Thereby resolving a long-drawn circuit split on the use of section 1782 of Title 28 of the United States Code (Section 1782) by private arbitral tribunals to seek assistance of US district courts in obtaining evidence for use in arbitration proceedings seated outside the US. Kshama A Loya and Ritika Bansal of Nishith Desai Associates, comment on the recent verdict. or to read the full analysis.