LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Arbitration / Arbitration analyses archive / 2022

Legal News

What recourse do parties have after the US Supreme Court's verdict on 28 USC Section 1782(a) re arbitrations?

Published on: 25 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What recourse do parties have after the US Supreme Court's verdict on 28 USC Section 1782(a) re arbitrations?
  • Relevant analyses from the judgment
  • Way forward—options, strategies, interpretations and critique
  • Using 28 USC Section 1781 instead
  • The role of evidence, the law of the seat and international conventions in negotiations
  • Expanding the scope of FAA
  • Practice and procedure
  • Distinction between commercial and investment arbitration tribunals
  • Remedy with arbitral tribunals
  • Comity
    • More...

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: On 13 June 2022, the Supreme Court of Unites States (USSC) rendered its unanimous decision in ZF Automotive US Inc et al v Luxshare, Ltd. (ZF Automotive) and Alix Partners LLP et al v The Fund for Protection of Investors Rights in Foreign States (Alix Partners) (case number 21-401). Thereby resolving a long-drawn circuit split on the use of section 1782 of Title 28 of the United States Code (Section 1782) by private arbitral tribunals to seek assistance of US district courts in obtaining evidence for use in arbitration proceedings seated outside the US. Kshama A Loya and Ritika Bansal of Nishith Desai Associates, comment on the recent verdict. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Hearsay evidence in civil litigation

Hearsay evidence in civil litigation

Hearsay evidence in civil litigationThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.This Practice

Amending the articles of association

Amending the articles of association

Amending the articles of associationThis Practice Note summarises the procedure to amend or change a company’s articles of association in accordance with the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why amend the articles?There are many different reasons why a company may want, or be required, to amend its

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Private nuisancePrivate nuisance is an unlawful interference with a person's use or enjoyment of land or some right over or in connection with it. Interference must be unreasonable, and may be caused, eg by water, smoke, smell, fumes, gas, noise, heat or vibrations. Where the defendant has not

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughterInvoluntary manslaughter—introductionManslaughter can be classified as either voluntary or involuntary. Voluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element—hence the label voluntary manslaughter) but

Related documents:

8 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents

Related documents:

8 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents