Sign-in Help
Home / Corporate Crime / Extradition and mutual legal assistance / Extradition Act 2003

Legal News

What now for EAW refusals?

What now for EAW refusals?
Published on: 01 November 2012
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What now for EAW refusals?
  • Original News
  • Does this ruling clarify the position on refusal of an EAW by Member States?
  • What does this case tell us about EAW execution?
  • How was Art 18 viewed in this case and what can be taken from its treatment here?
  • What should lawyers be aware of around surrender proceedings between Member States?
  • What practical advice can you give lawyers in this area?

Article summary

Crime Analysis: The Lopes de Silva ruling considered the case of the execution of an European arrest award for a Portuguese national living in France. Anand Doobay, business crime consultant at Peters & Peters looks at its lessons on EAW refusals and what UK lawyers now need to be aware of. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

A company’s constitution

What is a company's constitution?A company’s 'constitution' is defined under the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) as including:•the company’s articles of association, and•any resolutions and agreements affecting a company’s constitutionThe CA 2006 definition of 'constitution' is not exhaustive and also

LEXISNEXIS

Notaries and notarisation—notarisation

The principles of the notarial act are that it is:•an act of the notary and not of the parties named in the document•a record of a fact, event or transaction•in the form of a document, notwithstanding the form of the underlying document, fact, event or transactionThe purpose of the notarial act is

LEXISNEXIS

Quia timet injunctions

What is quia timet relief?Injunctions are generally awarded where a party has already suffered a wrong. For guidance on injunctions generally, see Practice Note: Injunctions—guiding principles. However, an injunction may be sought before a party's rights have been infringed on the basis that they

LEXISNEXIS

Directors’ remuneration

Company directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their services will need to be

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More