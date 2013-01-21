Sign-in Help
What next for financial conglomerates?

What next for financial conglomerates?
Published on: 21 January 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
  • What next for financial conglomerates?
  • Original news
  • What is the background to this consultation?
  • What are the key changes to secondary legislation needed to incorporate the amendments?
  • How will proposed changes to the method of calculating conglomerate capital affect financial services firms?
  • What options for conglomerate stress testing are available?
  • The FICOD 2 review is also underway—will this two-step review present any difficulties for firms?
  • The consultation closes on 21 March and FICOD 1 must be transposed by 10 June 2013. Which firms are most impacted and does this leave enough time for affected FS firms to prepare for the changes?
  • Does the inclusion of AIFMs within the conglomerate identification process, when such firms are also faced with the implementation of AIFM Directive, present any particular concerns?

Article summary

Financial Services analysis: James Smethurst, a partner in the global financial institutions group at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, gives an overview of the recent FSA consultation paper on the Financial Conglomerates Directive. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

