What is the indirect impact of Practice Direction 57AC on witness statements in support of interim applications?

Published on: 31 August 2022
  • What is the indirect impact of Practice Direction 57AC on witness statements in support of interim applications?
  • Background
  • The advent of PD 57AC
  • Effect on interim application witness statements
  • Conclusion

Dispute Resolution analysis: Witness statements in support of interim applications are explicitly excluded from the scope of Practice Direction 57AC (PD 57AC), which deals with trial witness statements in the Business and Property Courts. However, the courts’ zeal for compliance with it appears to have contributed to a more robust application of Civil Procedure Rule 32 (CPR 32) and Practice Direction 32 (PD 32) (which deal with evidence generally) to other forms of witness statements, including those in support of interim applications. Additions to the latest versions of the Commercial Court Guide and the Chancery Guide reinforce this view. Jack Barlow, associate and Lorraine Lanceley, partner, of Stewarts consider the implications. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

