Legal News

What is the impact of the sanctions imposed by the UK against Russia on finance and trade finance transactions?

Published on: 08 March 2022
Published by: Produced in partnership with Jacqueline Cook of Sullivan & Worcester LLP
  • What is the impact of the sanctions imposed by the UK against Russia on finance and trade finance transactions?
  • What do the UK sanctions mean for existing finance transactions?
  • Could the sanctions trigger a Material Adverse Change (MAC) event of default or any other Event of Default?
  • What considerations are there for new finance transactions?
  • What other considerations are there for lenders?
  • Are there any specific issues for trade finance transactions?
  • Where can I find out more information about the specific sanctions against Russia?

Article summary

Banking &Finance analysis: In summary, what UK financial and trade sanctions are in place against Russia, and what do these mean in practice? or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contractWhat is rescission of a contract?The remedy of rescission is available to a party whose consent, in entering into a contract, has been invalidated in some way:•the effect of rescinding a contract is to extinguish it and restore the parties to their pre-contractual

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)BREXIT: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 (‘IP completion day’) marked the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Following IP completion day, key transitional arrangements

Parliamentary committees

Parliamentary committeesIP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?There is no single, universal answer to the question whether a particular organisation is treated, in law, as a public authority.Rather, on one hand the courts have developed case law on which bodies are subject to administrative law through the judicial review procedure;

