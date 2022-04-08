LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Home / Dispute Resolution / Civil appeals / Civil appeals—general and preliminary considerations

Legal News

What is sufficient notice of allegations of fundamental dishonesty? (Jenkinson v Robertson)

Published on: 08 April 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What is sufficient notice of allegations of fundamental dishonesty? (Jenkinson v Robertson)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Adequacy of notice
  • Burden of proof
  • Errors in matters relied on by the judge
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The High Court (Mr Justice Choudhury) allowed the claimant’s appeal against a finding that his claim was fundamentally dishonest. Most importantly, the defendant had not given the claimant (who represented himself at trial) adequate notice of the allegations that the claimant’s claim in respect of a back injury had been exaggerated to the extent that it was dishonest. The particular matters which the trial judge had relied upon in order to base their findings of dishonesty were all incorrect, in part because the defendant had failed to ensure that all documents relevant to those matters were before the court. Written by Sam Way, barrister at Devereux Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

