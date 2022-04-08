What is sufficient notice of allegations of fundamental dishonesty? (Jenkinson v Robertson)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The High Court (Mr Justice Choudhury) allowed the claimant's appeal against a finding that his claim was fundamentally dishonest. Most importantly, the defendant had not given the claimant (who represented himself at trial) adequate notice of the allegations that the claimant's claim in respect of a back injury had been exaggerated to the extent that it was dishonest. The particular matters which the trial judge had relied upon in order to base their findings of dishonesty were all incorrect, in part because the defendant had failed to ensure that all documents relevant to those matters were before the court. Written by Sam Way, barrister at Devereux Chambers.