- What happens to easements on escheat of a freehold to the Crown? (Pall Mall 3 Ltd v Network Rail)
- What is the law in this area?
- What are the practical implications of this case?
- What was the background?
- What did the court decide?
- Case details
Article summary
Property analysis: At the interface of company law, insolvency law and land law—what happens to easements benefiting a freehold estate, when the freehold terminates on escheat to the Crown under section 1013 of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006)? The issue in this case was whether the destruction of the freehold estate, meant that the land lost the benefit of easements which had accrued to the land while there was a freehold estate in existence. Answer—no. Written by Tim Morshead QC, barrister at Landmark Chambers, who acted for Pall Mall 3 Ltd in the case.
