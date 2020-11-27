Sign-in Help
Home / Banking & Finance / Key developments and horizon scanning / Brexit

Legal News

What happens if there is a last-minute Brexit trade agreement?

What happens if there is a last-minute Brexit trade agreement?
Published on: 27 November 2020
Updated on: 21 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What happens if there is a last-minute Brexit trade agreement?

Article summary

Public Law analysis: In this analysis, Professor Derrick Wyatt QC, emeritus professor of Law at the University of Oxford, examines the implications of a last-minute agreement on the future UK-EU relationship, outlining the process and potential hurdles around ratification by the EU and the possible options for provisional application of the agreement prior to its approval. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

The pari passu principle and collection remedies for the office-holder—the position under the Insolvency (England and Wales) Rules 2016

The primary function of office-holders in personal and corporate insolvency is to collect in the assets belonging to a company or individual and to distribute these to the company's or individual's creditors. Office-holders have various duties and powers in order to ensure that they do this. For

LEXISNEXIS

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

Statutory declaration of solvencyA company enters voluntary liquidation when the members of the company vote to do so by a special resolution. For more information, see Practice Note: What is a members' voluntary liquidation (MVL) and where/when is it typically used?Before the members can vote on a

LEXISNEXIS

Quantum meruit (value of services) and quantum valebat (value of goods)

When is quantum meruit and quantum valebat relevant?Claims in quantum meruit (value of services) and quantum valebat (value of goods) arise in diverse situations ranging from where contractual terms are silent on issues of payment to where there is no contract at all (Serck v Drake & Scull).General

LEXISNEXIS

Burden and standard of proof in criminal proceedings

There are two kinds of burden:•the legal burden, and•the evidential burdenThe legal burdenA party has the legal (sometimes called ‘the persuasive’) burden where the onus is on that party to prove a fact or issue in a case to the required standard of proof.The legal burden is generally on the

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As
4 News
View More