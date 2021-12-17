What employers need to know about Plan B

Article summary

Employment analysis: The government is once again advising office workers to work from home if they can. This is, however, only guidance. Unlike at other times during the pandemic, there is no statutory prohibition on workers attending the office (unless they are legally required to self-isolate). To a large extent, whether employees are asked or permitted to work from home may be determined by their employer, balancing a number of legal and practical risks. The government has also updated its rules on self-isolating for close contacts of positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), with implication for employers. Hannah Ford, Partner, and Sarah Taylor, Professional Support Lawyer, analyse the government’s updated guidance. or to read the full analysis.