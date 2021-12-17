- What employers need to know about Plan B
- Updated guidance to work from home
- Employers’ health and safety duties
- Risks of forcing reluctant staff into workplace
- Compelling reasons for staff to attend office
- Consider home working on case by case basis
- New rules on self-isolation
- Limit contact during seven day testing period
- Unvaccinated members of staff
Article summary
Employment analysis: The government is once again advising office workers to work from home if they can. This is, however, only guidance. Unlike at other times during the pandemic, there is no statutory prohibition on workers attending the office (unless they are legally required to self-isolate). To a large extent, whether employees are asked or permitted to work from home may be determined by their employer, balancing a number of legal and practical risks. The government has also updated its rules on self-isolating for close contacts of positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), with implication for employers. Hannah Ford, Partner, and Sarah Taylor, Professional Support Lawyer, analyse the government’s updated guidance.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.