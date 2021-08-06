What does the Health and Care Bill mean for place governance?

Article summary

Local Government analysis: The ICS Design Framework, published in June 2021, was light on detail of place-based arrangements which many took to confirm the permissive approach to place as promised in the White Paper. The long-awaited Health and Care Bill has now been published and underwent its second reading on 14 July. There are no particular surprises in the Bill as it largely reflects the intentions set out in the White Paper and ICS Design Framework. It does not contain any express reference to ‘place’, since place will be a construct of collaboration. The Bill does, however, contain some of the tools promised since the NHS long-term plan including joint committees. Robert McGough, Esther Venning and Eleanor Tunnicliffe of Hill Dickinson LLP consider the five potential models for place-based governance and how the tools in the Bill might assist in establishing these models. or to read the full analysis.