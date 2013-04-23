Sign-in Help
Home / Pensions / International pensions / Overseas aspects of pension schemes

Legal News

What does the future hold for IORPs? (23 April 2013)

What does the future hold for IORPs? (23 April 2013)
Published on: 23 April 2013
Updated on: 26 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What does the future hold for IORPs? (23 April 2013)
  • Original news
  • What is the aim of the Institutions for Occupational Retirement Provision Directive II (IORP II)?
  • What are the preliminary results of the quantitative impact study, in particular for UK schemes?
  • What is the government’s position in relation to this?
  • Is there still scope to stop the proposals from being implemented?
  • What are the next steps to be taken by the European Commission?

Article summary

Pensions analysis: What are the outcomes of the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority’s (EIOPA) impact study on Institutions for Occupational Retirement Provision (IORPs)? Dave Roberts, senior consultant at Towers Watson, comments on the results and anticipates delay for implementation of the proposals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Rescission of a contract

What is rescission of a contract?The remedy of rescission is available to a party whose consent, in entering into a contract, has been invalidated in some way:•the effect of rescinding a contract is to extinguish it and restore the parties to their pre-contractual positions•the main grounds of

LEXISNEXIS

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

What is QOCS?Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) was introduced on 1 April 2013 as part of the Jackson costs reforms following the removal of a claimant’s right to recover additional liabilities from the defendant, ie success fees and after the event (ATE) insurance premiums. The relevant CPR

LEXISNEXIS

What is a certificate of title?

A certificate of title (also known as a certificate on title) is a particular species of report on title.When solicitors are instructed to investigate title to land (for instance, when land is being acquired or offered up as security), they will write a report on title for their client, which sets

LEXISNEXIS

The Single Rulebook

Background to the Single RulebookHistorically, the European Commission (Commission) favours using Directives (rather than Regulations) to set out its legislation in respect of the financial services sector. However, Directives, allowing Member States greater flexibility in how they implement

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More