What does the future hold for AI and IP—the UK government responds to key consultation

Article summary

TMT analysis: How does the UK’s intellectual property (IP) regime stand up in the face of emerging artificial intelligence (AI) technology? The UK Intellectual Property Office (UKIPO) has now published its response to its consultation on AI IP: copyright and patents. Having run from 29 October 2021 to 7 January 2022, the consultation sought to find answers to a wide range of questions covering computer-generated works, text and data mining systems and patents. Alex Grigg, associate, Rebecca O’Kelly-Gillard, partner, and Chris de Mauny, partner, at Bird & Bird consider the government response. or to read the full analysis.