What does the CJEU’s latest decision on passenger compensation mean for airlines?

Published on: 07 November 2012
Updated on: 24 December 2020
  • Original news:
  • What were the central features of this decision?
  • How did the court approach Regulation (EC) 261/2004?
  • How has this decision affected the approach to flight compensation?
  • Is this likely to make claims for compensation easier?
  • What effect is this likely to have on the aviation industry?
  • Is there recourse to challenge the decision?
  • Is a new regulation likely?
  • What advice should lawyers give their clients?

Article summary

Consumer law analysis: The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) has confirmed its previous ruling that passengers whose flights have been delayed for more than three hours may be compensated. Senior associate of Bird & Bird’s London office, Simon de Broise, discusses the implications of the ruling. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

